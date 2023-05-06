The countdown to the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 is almost over and despite being just hours away, the event has had several drastic changes. Here, check out why there won't be a red carpet.

The weekend of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 has arrived, but not everything is rosy, as the organizers of the event announced that this year's edition will not have a red carpet, so we will not see celebrities arriving and doing their traditional walk.

The nominations are usually quite iconic, having categories such as best villain, best fight, best hero, best kiss and many others. It has not yet been announced which stars will be participating in the evening, due to the fact that many are showing support for the screenwriters who are still on strike.

Drew Barrymore has been one of them. The Charlie's Angels actress had been chosen as host but decided to step down, to pay respect and support to all those who were on strike in search of better jobs, wages and more. Nevertheless, the ceremony will take place, but it will not be live, but will feature pre-recorded clips.

Why won't the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 have a red carpet?

The reason why the organizers of the popcorn-shaped statuette awards have decided that there will be no red carpet this year is 100 percent related to the Hollywood screenwriters' strike. Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, announced in a statement the new changes in the event.

It will not be broadcast live, nor will it have a red carpet. The decision was made based on a series of statements that were published on the official Twitter account of Writers Guild of America West.

There they wrote "Writers Guild of America will picket the MTV Movie and TV Awards at 5pm PT on Sunday, May 7 at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles #WGASTRIKE".

This prompted the award organizers to come up with a plan to keep the event under control. That's when Gillmer communicated, as reported by PEOPLE, the following:

"As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards' show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year".