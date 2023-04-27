It’s almost time for a new edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET). Here, check out who are the presenters.

It’s almost time for a new edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET). The event will be hosted by Drew Barrymore, and it will celebrate some of the biggest films and shows of the year.

Among the nominees, there are titles such as Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Wednesday lead among the scripted nominations. Meanwhile, in the unscripted section are realities such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are known for their craziness, and laid-back attitude, some fans could expect some fun moments on the stage. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the show won’t count with big stars and A-listers. Here, check out who is confirmed to present the awards.

All confirmed presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

According to People Magazine, some of the stars that will present during the show are Vanderpump Rules cast Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. Also, from Daisy Jones & The Six, Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse will present. Here are other stars confirmed:

Halle Bailey

Jonah Hauer-King

Jamie Lee Curtis

Tiffany Haddish

Anthony Ramos

Dominique Fishback

Gal Gadot

Busta Rhymes

Dave Burd

Nick Viall

Ashley Park

Sabrina Wu

Sherry Cola

Stephanie Hsu

Chelsea Lazkani

Chrishell Stause

Christopher Briney

Gavin Casalegno

Lola Tung

Ayo Edebiri

Havana Rose Liu

Kaia Gerber

Rachel Sennott

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Courtney Eaton

Jasmin Savoy Brown

Liv Hewson

Samantha Hanratty

Sophie Nélisse

Sophie Thatcher.

You can watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on MTV, as well as stream them on Paramount+ (free trial). They will also be broadcast on BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.