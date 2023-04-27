It’s almost time for a new edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will take place on Sunday, May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles (8 p.m. ET). The event will be hosted by Drew Barrymore, and it will celebrate some of the biggest films and shows of the year.
Among the nominees, there are titles such as Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Wednesday lead among the scripted nominations. Meanwhile, in the unscripted section are realities such as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.
The MTV Movie & TV Awards are known for their craziness, and laid-back attitude, some fans could expect some fun moments on the stage. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the show won’t count with big stars and A-listers. Here, check out who is confirmed to present the awards.
All confirmed presenters for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards
According to People Magazine, some of the stars that will present during the show are Vanderpump Rules cast Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay. Also, from Daisy Jones & The Six, Camila Morrone, Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse will present. Here are other stars confirmed:
Halle Bailey
Jonah Hauer-King
Jamie Lee Curtis
Tiffany Haddish
Anthony Ramos
Dominique Fishback
Gal Gadot
Busta Rhymes
Dave Burd
Nick Viall
Ashley Park
Sabrina Wu
Sherry Cola
Stephanie Hsu
Chelsea Lazkani
Chrishell Stause
Christopher Briney
Gavin Casalegno
Lola Tung
Ayo Edebiri
Havana Rose Liu
Kaia Gerber
Rachel Sennott
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Courtney Eaton
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Liv Hewson
Samantha Hanratty
Sophie Nélisse
Sophie Thatcher.
You can watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards on MTV, as well as stream them on Paramount+ (free trial). They will also be broadcast on BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.