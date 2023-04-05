This year marks the end of the popular trilogy created by Ti West and starring Mia Goth. MaXXXine will be one of a kind and here we tell you which streaming platform it will arrive on.

The end of an era is upon us and it's time for Ti West to bring closure to the popular franchise, starring Mia Goth (Infinity Pool and Emma), with her play MaXXXine. The story will bring closure to the X movies and their sequel Pearl, which also featured Jenna Ortega (Wednesday and Scream).

The official synopsis released by IMDb claims that the plot will follow Maxine, who was the sole survivor of the bloody X incidents, as she continues her journey to fame to become an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.

This week it was confirmed which stars were added to the cast and it will undoubtedly be full of A-list celebrities. Some of the names revealed are Lily Collins, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki and Giancarlo Esposito.

On which platform will MaXXXine be released?

The first installment of the trilogy, dubbed X, was released last year on several streaming platforms. It first debuted on Hulu and soon after on Fubo, which has a one-week free trial in the United States. While the sequel, Pearl, is available only on Amazon Prime Video.

It is estimated that after MaXXXine is released worldwide, the third movie will arrive on one of the platforms that share the franchise. So it is likely that we will be able to see it in the Prime Video catalog after it spends some time in theaters.

It does not yet have a scheduled release date, but according to Screen Rant it could hit the big screen sometime in 2024.