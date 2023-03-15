Scream queen Mia Goth will team up once again with Ti West for the final installment of Ti West's ‘X’ trilogy, ‘Maxxxine.’ Here, check out what we know so far about the project, including potential release date, plot and more.

Scream queen Mia Goth will team up once again with Ti West for the final installment of the ‘X’ trilogy, ‘Maxxxine.’ The horror franchise has been highly successful, and Goth’s performance as two different characters have been highly praised by fans and critics alike.

In the first movie, Goth had double duty, performing the characters of Maxine, a young aspiring actress, and Pearl, the old woman who wants to kill them all. The second film is a prequel, in which Goth stars as a young Pearl, who is seeking fame and fortune as an actor.

However, Maxxxine will be a direct sequel for X, following the titular character after the massacre in the first movie. The film received the greenlight even ahead of the release of Pearl and here’s all we know about the project, including potential release date, cast and more.

Does ‘Maxxxine’ have a release date?

No, there’s no official date so far. Reportedly, production will start in April 2023, according to World of Reels. Meaning that the movie could be released next year, if it follows a similar path of X.

Who else is in the cast of ‘Maxxine’?

So far, only Mia Goth is attached to the project. The actress, who also co-wrote Pearl with Ti West, is also executive producing the third installment. The first film included other big names such as Jenna Ortega and Bethany Snow.

What is the plot for ‘Maxxine’?

Per ScreenRant, the story will take place 6 years after the events of X, in which Goth’s character is the sole survivor, in 1985 and follow the eponymous character as she tries to make it as an actress in LA.