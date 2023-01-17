Pop queen Madonna has announced her ‘Celebration Tour’, in which she will celebrate four decades of music around North America and Europe. The 35-date run will begin in Vancouver, Canada, in July, and run through to winter, ending in December at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.
This will be her first tour since 2020, when she performed in intimate venues in support of her album Madame X. However, that endeavor was considerably smaller, with only 12 shows in cities such as New York and Los Angeles.
The Celebration Tour was announced with a promo video which also included celebrities such as Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter. Check out here everything you need to know about dates, and tickets.
How and where to buy tickets for Madonna’s tour?
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, January 20 at 10:00 local time of the venue. You can purchase tickets on the official Madonna website (madonna.com/tour). However, you can also buy them via LiveNation and Ticketmaster.
Is there a presale for Madonna’s tour tickets?
Yes, as it is usual, some fans will be lucky to access pre-sales. As Citi is the official card of the tour, bank customers will have access to a presale on January 19 at 6:00 PM (local time of the venue). Another pre-sale also took place today, Tuesday (Jan. 17th).
What are the prices for Madonna’s tour?
As usual, prices haven’t been officially announced. Also, it isn’t confirmed if Ticketmaster will implement its highly criticized demand-based pricing system. However, according to the Belgian venue Sportpaleis in Antwerp, the prices start from 45.5 euros (49 dollars) to 324,70 euros (350 dollars).
The Celebration Tour: North American dates
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
European dates
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome