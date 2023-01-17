Madonna has announced her upcoming world tour, dubbed 'Celebration Tour' to celebrate her 40 years as a recording artist. Check out everything you need to know, including ticket prices, how to buy them and dates.

Madonna's Celebration Tour: Dates, ticket prices, presale and how to buy them in the US

Pop queen Madonna has announced her ‘Celebration Tour’, in which she will celebrate four decades of music around North America and Europe. The 35-date run will begin in Vancouver, Canada, in July, and run through to winter, ending in December at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome.

This will be her first tour since 2020, when she performed in intimate venues in support of her album Madame X. However, that endeavor was considerably smaller, with only 12 shows in cities such as New York and Los Angeles.

The Celebration Tour was announced with a promo video which also included celebrities such as Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Amy Schumer, Judd Apatow, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens and Meg Stalter. Check out here everything you need to know about dates, and tickets.

How and where to buy tickets for Madonna’s tour?

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, January 20 at 10:00 local time of the venue. You can purchase tickets on the official Madonna website (madonna.com/tour). However, you can also buy them via LiveNation and Ticketmaster.

Is there a presale for Madonna’s tour tickets?

Yes, as it is usual, some fans will be lucky to access pre-sales. As Citi is the official card of the tour, bank customers will have access to a presale on January 19 at 6:00 PM (local time of the venue). Another pre-sale also took place today, Tuesday (Jan. 17th).

What are the prices for Madonna’s tour?

As usual, prices haven’t been officially announced. Also, it isn’t confirmed if Ticketmaster will implement its highly criticized demand-based pricing system. However, according to the Belgian venue Sportpaleis in Antwerp, the prices start from 45.5 euros (49 dollars) to 324,70 euros (350 dollars).

The Celebration Tour: North American dates

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

European dates

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome