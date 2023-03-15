This will undoubtedly be Taylor Jenkins Reid's year, especially after four of his most famous books are being brought to the small screen. Malibu Rising is one of them and all thanks to Hulu. Here, check out everything we know about the upcoming series.

Hulu is betting on big projects this year and many of them are based on some of the best-selling books. First it was announced the arrival of A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas and now it is the turn of another work by Taylor Jenkins Reid to be brought to the small screen. This is not the first time that the author has realized the dream of adapting one of her stories.

The author is currently working with three of the most important streaming platforms at the same time. Amazon Prime Video is carrying out Daisy Jones & The Six, while Netflix will adapt The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Hulu will be in charge of Malibu Rising, one of her most popular and best-selling novels.

As confirmed by THR, Liz Tegelaar (creator and executive producer of Little Fires Everywhere) will be in charge of the new project, along with Brad Mendelsohn, Stacey Silverman and Jennifer Gwartz. The screenplay, which will be based on the book, will be written by Amy Talkington and Tegelaar.

What is the Malibu Rising series about?

The series will mostly follow the story depicted in the novel, which follows the Riva siblings. These three (Nina, Jay, Hud and Kit) are the children of rock superstar Mick Riva. One night like any other, the family decides to throw a party to say goodbye to the summer as it should, but everything suddenly changes when they must face the secrets they keep under lock and key.

When will Malibu Rising be released?

It is still too early to know when the author's new Hulu adaptation will premiere, but if filming begins this year, it is likely that we will see the first episodes by the end of 2024 or early 2025. It is estimated to be in that date because the cast has not yet been chosen, or at least it has not yet been revealed who will lead it.