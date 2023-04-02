Taylor Jenkins Reid, one of the publishing industry's most popular authors, is ready to keep adding adaptations to her resume. Here, check out which books are coming soon to the screen.

2023 promises many good things for Taylor Jenkins Reid, who every time she releases a book it becomes a best seller and then a movie or TV adaptation. Her latest release in bookstores was Carrie Soto Is Back and so far it has been one of the most acclaimed by readers and fans alike. For some time now, streaming platforms and studios have decided to bet on new authors with great sales margins in their works.

Emily Henry (People We Meet on Vacation and Book Lovers), Colleen Hoover (It Ends With Us), Casey McQuiston (Red, White and Royal Blue), Jennifer L. Armentrout (From Blood and Ash) and Sarah J. Maas (A Court of Thorn and Roses) are some of them and soon they will all have their own adaptations.

The 39-year-old author has a long repertoire of great stories written over the years. Although some of them have not been bought to the screen, they still belong to the category of best sellers, as has been the case with her Maybe In Another Life, After I Do and finally Forever, Interrupted. Here, check which works will be developed as a movie or series...

Which Taylor Jenkins Reid books will have their own adaptation?

Adapted into: Movie by Netflix

Not only is it one of the most anticipated adaptations, but it is also one of the stories that has catapulted the author to the top. The plot follows Evelyn Hugo, a movie star who is recognized for her complex marital history. Despite all the drama, the Hollywood icon brings out the truth of all her marriages and clears up all the tabloid rumors, almost five decades later.

Adapted into: TV Series by Hulu

The series will follow the Riva siblings. These three (Nina, Jay, Hud and Kit) are the children of rock superstar Mick Riva. One night like any other, the family decides to throw a party to say goodbye to summer properly, but everything suddenly changes when they must confront the secrets they keep under lock and key.

Adapted into: TBA by Picturestart

The adaptation will be faithful to the story of the book, which follows Carrie Soto, one of the best tennis players in the world of Argentine origin. She will have to face great challenges with her father and coach. Despite being a fierce character, an iron determination and very clear ideas, she will have to find the strength to get back the title she longs for... to be the best player in history.

Adapted into: Movie

The screenplay for the adaptation was written by the author and her husband. It tells the story of a heartbreaking romance and follows the life of Emma Blair, a woman whose marriage to her high school sweetheart in her 20s ended in tragedy when her husband mysteriously disappeared in a helicopter on their first wedding anniversary, according to Time magazine.

Adapted into: TV Series by Amazon Prime Video

The miniseries tells the story of Daisy Jones, an up-and-coming, carefree singer living in Los Angeles. She joins the legendary 1970s rock band, The Six. As the story unfolds, we learn more and more about the lives of each of the main characters and it highlights the messiness of celebrity culture in the decade as they deal with fame, drugs, heartbreak and a lot of loss during a rather chaotic period of their careers.