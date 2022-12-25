There have been rumors for a third Mamma Mia! movie since the second one came out in 2018. Now, director Ol Parker says what has happened with a thirf film.

There have been rumors for a third Mamma Mia! movie since the second one came out in 2018. However, little has been said about the development of the project until now. Director Ol Parker talked about the possibility of another sequel.

The first movie, starring Amanda Seyfrield and Meryl Streep, came out in 2008 and became an unexpected hit, grossing more than $600 million despite receiving poor reviews. However, the love for the film has grown every year since, and Universal decided to work on a sequel with fresh faces such as Lily James.

Some members of the cast have talked about their wish of making the third Mamma Mia!, including Dominic Cooper, but now is Ol Parker who is weighing in the discourse. Check out what he said.

Mamma Mia! 2 director talks about a third film

Speaking to Screen Rant, Ol Parker confirmed that a third movie is on the plans. "Judy Craymer, the genius producer behind the musical and the first two films, always plans for it to be a trilogy. That's all I can say,” he stated.

"The first one made an enormous amount of money, and I think we made a fair amount too. I know that there is a hunger for a third, and I know that she has a plan. Wouldn't it be lovely?" he added.

Craymer said in June 2020 that she was ready to start developing a third film until the start of the pandemic. “I think that someday there will be another (Mamma Mia!) movie because it is supposed to be a trilogy,” she revealed to The Daily Mail.

Per E! News, she also thought about using the four new ABBA songs, written by band members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, who've composed music for the movies. “I know Universal would like me to do it,” she also said.

Meanwhile, Amanda Seyfried has also expressed that she would do a third film in “a heartbeat.” Talking to Variety in May 2022, she said: "The plot doesn't even matter at this point. ABBA has got new songs, throw them in there, get the cast together again."