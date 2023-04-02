Mamma Mia is not only one of the classic musicals that has revolutionized the history of entertainment, but it is also performed by great actors. Here, check out everything that is known about the third installment.

Mamma Mia! was responsible for shaping an entire generation and with its two installments has made the world shake to the rhythm of ABBA's songs. Starring Meryl Streep, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and many other great movie stars, it's time for fans' wish to come true... which involves a third film.

The actress who plays Sophie in the film was one of the first to talk about the future of the project and give hope to all the fans of the iconic story. "We're waiting for the call. You know what I mean? There are enough ABBA songs, Judy Craymer (the producer) is 100% on board. I don't know what the Universal Pictures people are doing", Amanda confessed.

The first film took place in 2008, while its sequel arrived 10 years later, in the course of 2018. Ol Parker, director of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, spoke to Screen Rant and said "I know there's a hunger for a third and I know she [Craymer] has a plan - wouldn't that be amazing?". Here, check out everything that is known about the next installment of the Greek comedy...

Who are the cast of Mamma Mia 3?

Although nothing has been confirmed by official sources, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper are expected to return in their respective roles as Sophie and Sky. When the actress was asked in an interview with Radio Times if she was interested in returning, she said "Oh, yes, more than yes".

Christine Baranski, Julie Walters and Pierce Brosnan would also return as the golden trio (now that Donna is gone). Baranski, who plays Tanya, assured "We're ready for the next sequel, because it's so much fun to do". While Brosnan, who plays Sam Carmichael, said "I think we'd better do it soon".

What will Mamma Mia 3 be about?

Although it was not revealed what Mamma Mia! 3 will be about, fans have already started to come up with theories and Lily James (who played the young Donna in Here We Go Again) may have given a hint of one of the production's ideas for the upcoming plot.

After the sequel was released in 2018, the cast had several interviews with Radio Times and when asked about a third installment, she joked that the plot could be about who Sophie's real father is. "We laughed that it could be Mamma Mia! The DNA test. You finally find out who the father is", she said.

Of course this has not been confirmed but it is one of the many theories that are circulating on the internet. Another one indicates that we will meet Sky and Sophie's baby, while these two continue to coordinate the hotel.

When will Mamma Mia 3 be released?

In case Universal Pictures gives the Ok to the project and the main producer, Judy Craymer, gets down to work, the third movie could arrive by 2025. But so far these are only speculations and rumors, so we will have to be attentive to the news that the production team relays.

The saga has grossed more than $800 million worldwide, so a new installment has always been on the cards. This facilitates the development of a third part of the musical drama set in the Greek islands.