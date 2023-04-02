Mamma Mia has marked a whole generation and its songs have made half the world dance, being one of the favorite musicals. Here, check how and where to watch the movies by streaming.

Mamma Mia is not only the popular version of the mythical ABBA musical, but it is now considered one of the jewels of the film industry. The first installment came to the big screen in 2008 and since then the lives of many of the actors involved have changed dramatically. Amanda Seyfried was only 21 years old when her character of Sophie Sheridan was released 15 years ago.

The success was so great that the stars reached the top in just a few months. The saga went on to gross $800 million worldwide and is one of the highest grossing musicals to date. Ten years later came its long-awaited sequel, entitled Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with all its stars and other A-list celebrities, such as Cher and Lily James.

Now, it's time for the story to continue and for fans to get a third part. Ol Parker, director of the sequel, confirmed that plans are already underway (along with producer Judy Craymer) for a new project that will develop another chapter in the life of Sophie and Sky, who in the second one were both expecting their first child and running the hotel in Greece.

How and where to watch the Mamma Mia! saga via streaming

Mamma Mia! (2008) – Available on Peacock.

An independent, single mother who owns a small hotel on a Greek island is about to marry off the spirited young daughter she’s raised alone. But, the daughter has secretly invited three of her mother’s ex-lovers in the hopes of finding her biological father.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Five years after meeting her three fathers, Sophie Sheridan prepares to open her mother’s hotel. In 1979, young Donna Sheridan meets the men who each could be Sophie’s biological father.