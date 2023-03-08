The 32-year-old right back was filmed by security cameras with a blonde woman dancing and exposing himself.

Kyle Walker is in a lot of trouble for his bar antics which were exposed all over the United Kingdom, but he will also be having a lot of explaining to do at home. The 32-year-old England international was caught with his pants down… literally.

In an article posted by The Sun, Walker was filmed by security cameras of a bar where the Manchester City player was dancing with a blonde woman for roughly 90-minutes, ironically. During the sensual dancing Walker opened his pants and exposed himself, at least twice to various female customers at the bar, and the incident was caught by the cameras.

Walker was grinding and kissing the woman, who has been identified as not being his wife, Annie Kilner. Walker is reported to have been with a group of people who pointed and laughed while he was exposing himself.

"On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police were made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time" was a statement issued by Cheshire Police.

Walker returned to full training today and at the moment City have not announced whether the defender will receive any kind of punishment for his antics.