During the FIFA The Best gala, the government body took the opportunity to honor Pele, who died in December 2022. The Honorary prize was picked up by his widow, Marcia Aoki and many fans want to know more about her.

“Pele is football. We lost him and missed him but he is still with us and he will always be with us. I want to thank Pele’s family for being with us tonight,” said FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino during his speech.

“This is a wonderful tribute from FIFA. God gave us Edson and Edson gave us Pelé, and I want to thank everyone,” she said. So, here, check out some facts about Aoki, including her age, net worth and job.

How old is Pele’s wife Marcia Aoki?

She is 57 years old. She was born in 1966. She married Pele when she was 50, and he was 75 years old. The ceremony was kind of intimate, and 100 guests were invited. Before her, Pele married to Rosemeri Cholbi and Assiria Nascimento.

What is Marcia Aoki’s job?

Marcia Aoki is a very successful businesswoman, and she works importing medical equipment. She is of Japanese descent, but she was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and has a brother named Carlos Alberto Aoki.

How much is her net worth?

While her net worth has never been disclosed, her business is estimated to be worth over $10 million. This does not include Pele’s inheritance, as the football legend left a $100 million net worth.