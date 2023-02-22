Marked Men is one of the most popular bad boy romance sagas of recent years. Written by Jay Crownover, the story is finally coming to theaters and from the hand of Chase Stokes. Here, check out all about the project.

Chase Stokes is not only set to premiere the third season of Outer Banks, one of Netflix's most acclaimed series, but he has also been cast to play Rule Archer in the new and first adaptation of the Marked Med saga. The series was written by author Jay Crownover and is finally in development to hit the big screen.

Voltage Pictures is in charge of making it a reality and its president Jonathan Deckter has confessed that they have very high expectations for the project. “We’ve already had immense success in the YA adaptation space but bringing Jay’s bestselling Marked Men series to screens is our most ambitious and promising franchise yet", he said.

The film is written by Sharon Soboil (responsible for After We Fell) and directed by Nick Cassavetes, the iconic director of The Notebook. “Nick’s expert direction, the talented cast’s 40+ million social media following, and the massive fanbase of Jay’s six novel series make this one of the hottest titles in the market and beyond", Deckter confessed.

What is Rule about?

According to Deadline, the plot will be set in the first novel in the series, titled Rule. The story description reads “Shaw Landon loves Rule Archer from the moment she laid eyes on him. Rule, a fiery-tempered rebel tattoo artist doesn’t have time for a good girl pre-med student like Shaw – even if she’s the only one who can see the person he truly is. She lives by other people’s rules; he makes his own.

But a short skirt, too many birthday cocktails, and spilled secrets lead to a night neither can forget. Now, Shaw and Rule must figure out how a girl like her and a guy like him are supposed to be together without destroying their love…or each other.

Who is the cast of Marked Men?

Many popular actors are cast in the upcoming adaptation of Rule and Chase Stoke will headline the story, playing Rule Archer. While Alexander Ludwig will be his brother Rome Archer and Natalie Alyn Lind will be Cora Lewis. These two characters are the ones who develop their love during the third novel, titled Rome.

On the other hand, Chase will not be alone, but Sydney Taylor who will play Shaw Landon, his character's love interest. Here, check out the complete list of actors and their respective roles:

Inanna Sarkis as Gina

Matthew Noszka as Nash Donavan

Ella Balinska será Ayden Cross

Natalie Alyn Lind as Cora Lewis

Paul Johansson as Dale Archer

Hannah Kepple as Loren

Evan Mock as Jet Teller

Tonya Cornelisse as Madelyn Archer

Adam Abbou as Jasper Brown

Dajana Gudic as Dania

Michael Bradway as Gabe Davenport

Nancy De Mayo as Eleanor Landon

Daisy Jelley as Sierra

When will the adaptation be released?

A release date has not yet been made official, so there is no concrete date, but it is expected to arrive sometime in early 2024. Jay Crownover confessed to her fans that the project is something she has always wanted. The author published a long note dedicated to her readers on her social networks, where she wrote:

"If anyone told me years ago I would be announcing my very first book becoming a movie, just a few weeks after the 10 year anniversary of the publication, I would’ve never believed it.

My childhood dream of being an author came true on accident when I published Rule. It was an accident because I had no idea what I was doing, or any clue if I was blessed with any kind of talent. Rule changed all of that… And now he’s making another dream come true. It’s unbelievable. HIS POWER! And honestly the power of readers globally who have made Rule the sensation that he is. This couldn’t have happened with out you guys.

I’m so honored and excited that all the incredible people both in front of the camera (everyone who was on set is raving about Chase and Sydney’s chemistry) and behind the scenes love Rule and Shaw (and the rest of the Marked Men) as much as my readers do.

I get to say for the rest of my life that Nick Cassavetes (the director) liked Rule as much, if not more then the freaking Notebook! That’s right, the director of one of the most legendary romance movies of all time is helming the URule adaptation. He’s also a giant man, seriously so tall, and he’s very tattooed, so he’s like double qualified to being Rule’s story to life.

Don’t be fooled by the first look, they filmed in winter so it was COLD. Everyone is inked up… I promise".