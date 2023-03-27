While the studio might be facing troubles after the underwhelming performance of 'Ant Man and The Wasp: Quantumania,' Marvel will move forward with Phase 5 and that includes the highly-anticipated 'Secret Invasion.'

After the disappointment of ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ at the box office, Marvel will continue its phase 5 with a highly-anticipated series ‘Secret Invasion.’ The plot of the show has been kept under wraps but the release date has finally been unveiled.

The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, who appeared in Captain Marvel. The series will follow some of the Skrulls, who have the ability to shift their shape, and how they’ve been infiltrating Earth.

But Jackson and Mendelsohn aren’t the only stars on the series. Games of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Peaky Blinders’ Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott (Love/Hate), Carmen Ejogo (Your Honor, True Detective), and Christopher McDonald (Ballers) complete the cast.

When is Secret Invasion coming to Disney+?

According to the listing, the series will premiere on June 21, 2023, on the streaming service. However, it hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel or Disney yet, so it could change. This project has been directed by Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt).

Meanwhile, Marvel’s president Kevin Feige has teased a "darker" espionage thriller, an unusual tone for the studio, which is living a delicate moment after the controversial firing of long-time producer Victoria Alonso, as well as the news of Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence allegations.