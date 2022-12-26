The beloved classic is back with a new version of 'Matilda: The Musical' for Netflix. Check out who is the actress behind the terrifying character of Miss Trunchbull.

There is a Matilda for every generation, which also means that there is a terrifying Miss Trunchbull to haunt kids' nightmares too. With the release of Netflix’s ‘Matilda: The Musical’ many people want to know who is the actor behind the character.

The Trunchbull is the main antagonist in Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel Matilda, as well as the film adaptations. Perhaps the most known portrayal is the 1996 movie version, played by Welsh actress Pam Ferris.

Meanwhile, in the 2011 musical Matilda, actress Bertie Carvel played the role. Now that the play has hit the screens, under the hand of director Matthew Warchus, a new actress has taken the challenge of portraying this villainous character.

Who plays Miss Trunchbull in ‘Matilda: The Musical’?

If you watched the movie and didn’t recognize who is behind Miss Trunchbull it is probably because of the great work of the costume and makeup departments. The iconic and versatile Emma Thompson plays the character for the 2022 version.

According to an interview with Hello, Thompson explained that she created a backstory for her version of Trunchbull, saying that "I decided that Trunchbull was cruel to children because she couldn't bear her own childhood. She couldn't bear any vulnerability in children because when she was vulnerable she had been crushed.”

She said that it was a very “psychological point of view,” but to director Warchus Thompson not only helped to bring depth to the character, but also “add a layer of absurdity and exaggeration and silliness" to the role.