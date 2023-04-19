Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry are set for a duel of the titans as they star in Maude V Maude, the new Hollywood-style action flick. Here, check out what's known about the Roseanne Liang-directed production.

Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) and Halle Berry (Moonfall) will join forces to make Maude V Maude, a "Bond vs. Bourne-style global action thriller". Although no official synopsis has yet been released, the Oscar-winning stars could play two high-caliber spies set to face off against each other in different locations around the world.

The actresses will also produce the film, along with Holly Jeter, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth. Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) is set to direct the project, based on a script by Scott Mosier. Collider confirmed that the Catwoman star's firm (HalleHolly) is involved and that the company is focused on casting all types of women in major leading roles.

Negotiations over who would get the rights to the film lasted nearly a week and finally Warner Brothers, along with studio co-directors Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, managed to get the upper hand and land the title. Here, check out the details that are known about the upcoming movie...

Did Angelina Jolie and Halle Barry ever work together?

No! This is the first time the stars will work together on the big screen. However, this does not mean that they are strangers to the genre. Both Angelina and Halle have starred in action blockbusters, for which they have won several awards.

In Jolie's case, her filmography is full of titles of this style. Some of the most popular ones are Salt with Liev Schreiber, Wanted with James McAvoy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt, The Tourist with Johnny Depp and many others.

While Berry starred in one of the most popular action movies of recent years: John Wick 3: Parabellum. She was also present in Swordfish with John Travolta and Hugh Jackman, where she played Ginger Knowles. One of her best known action productions is Die Another Day, where she shared the screen with Pierce Brosnan.

When will Maude V Maude be released?

No word yet on when Maude V Maude, the upcoming action movie that promises to be remembered for its great stars, might be released. Deadline released a report claiming that Warner Bros. was quite aggressive with the bidding war and ended up bidding an "impressive eight figures".

This means that the company really wants to move forward with the project, so it could start filming in a few months and hit the big screen in the middle or end of next year. Now we just have to wait for a member to reveal some other details...