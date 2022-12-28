The 29-year-old striker is enjoying his new lease on life at Galatasaray as well as his return to the single life.

Mauro Icardi is not without his baggage, from being a prolific striker and at one-point Argentine national team player, the Rosario, Argentina native has been shadowed by his off the field life. Icardi’s toxic marriage to Argentine celebrity/ player agent Wanda Nara seems to finally be at an end but not without a post separation spat on social media.

Both Nara and Icardi have made suggestive posts that they are enjoying the single life, with Nara linked with Argentine urban singer L-Gante. Icardi himself has begun to surface, while he is on holiday and recuperating from a muscle injury the former Inter Milan striker was photographed at a Buenos Aires night club in the company of Argentine model Floppy Tesouro.

Floppy Tesouro, 37, was asked about her relationship with Mauro Icardi and the singer/ actress neither denied nor confirmed a relationship with the striker.

Who is Floppy Tesouro?

Floppy Tesouro was born Florencia Tesouro in Lanus, Buenos Aires and became famous on the Argentine version of Big Brother. Her career took off as a model and was known to have “the best butt of Argentina” at one point. Tesouro would eventually marry a business investor named Rodrigo Fernandez and would have one daughter before splitting in 2019. Since then, the Argentine actress has been single and lately has been seen with Mauro Icardi.

When asked about Icardi, Tesouro stated, “What a strong question … I am very respectful, at this moment (Icardi) is going through a separation. Wanda is a colleague. I am a mother, I am a woman… Mauro is a very attractive person, he is a person who has a divine family... I stay out of those situations"

Icardi uploaded a picture of the two with five other people and the words “friends’ night”, but according to Infobae, Icardi has liked many pictures of Tesouro in bikini on Instagram. On the soccer side since going to Turkey Icardi has 4 goals in 6 matches.