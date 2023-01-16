'Holidate' stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey will reunite in 'Maybe I Do,' another romantic comedy which is set to come out this year. Check out more about this project, including release date, here.

If one genre is making a big comeback this year, that is the romantic comedy! From Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ there will be plenty of romances on the screen in 2023. In that sense, one of the highly-anticipated films is ‘Maybe I Do’ starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey.

The pair of actors reunite in this story, which also has two rom-coms iconic leads such as Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere, after leading Netflix’s hit ‘The Holidate.’ This time, they will portray a couple that decides to invite their parents to finally meet and talk about marriage, and it turns out their parents already know each other very well.

Sarandon and Gere will also reunite after working in the 2004 romance ‘Shall We Dance?’ and in the 2012 crime drama ‘Arbitrage.’ If you want to know more about this movie, such as its release date and where to watch or stream it, keep reading.

When is ‘Maybe I Do’ coming out?

Maybe I Do will have a theatrical release in the United States on January 27. The film was written and directed by Michale Jacobs, in his directorial debut. He is most known for his work in television, which includes the beloved series ‘Boys Meet World.’

Will ‘Maybe I Do’ be available to stream?

The movie is distributed by Vertical Entertainment, and there’s no exclusive deals with streaming platforms. However, the film could be released on VOD (video on demand) on platforms such as Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu and more, in 45-days (expected) or more. But we’ll have to wait for official dates.

Who else is in the cast?

As we said before, Roberts, Bracey, Sarandon and Gere will portray the main characters. However, another well-known actress, Diane Keaton, will also appear but in an undisclosed role so far. Keaton is also set to return for another rom-com ‘Book Club 2’.