Apple Studios has obtained the rights to Cesca Major's novel that has captivated millions of readers and it's time for its adaptation to become a reality. Here, check out all about the Maybe Next Time movie.

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine has done it again and this time she will be in charge of producing one of Cesca Major's best-selling novels. Apple Studios is preparing the film adaptation of the drama Maybe Next Time and it promises to be one of the most anticipated.

The play that will be coming to the big screen is not the only major title the author has written, with books such as A Thin Place and The Other Girl already in her repertoire. Deadline reported that Cesja has had her stint in television as a presenter, but currently teaches creative writing.

It's not the first time that the actress' production company and the studio have teamed up to make a hit, but they are also working together to release The Last Thing He Told Me, starring Jennifer Garner. The cast of the upcoming movie has not yet been confirmed, but here we bring you everything that is known so far....

What is Maybe Next Time about?

The plot of the adaptation is not yet confirmed or even who will write the screenplay, but it is known that the story is loosely set in Groundhog Day. It tells the story of a woman who relives the same day over and over again, while trying to keep her family and career from collapsing around her. But as if that weren't enough, she must also save her husband's life.

When might Maybe Next Time be released?

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter will produce with Hello Sunshine, while the author and Ashley Strumwasser will executive produce. No official release date has been confirmed yet, but as the project has just been greenlit, it is likely to arrive in mid-2024.