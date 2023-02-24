20 years and two movies have made Mean Girls one of the most important comedies in the industry, as well as a cult title for teenagers. Here, check out how and where to watch the movies via streaming.

It's been almost 20 years since Mean Girls premiered and finally a new installment is in development that will be very different from what we are used to, as it will be in musical format. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert made history and established themselves as some of the most popular actresses of the 2000s.

Recently, the Mamma Mia star confessed that their roles could have been very different from what we saw during 2004. Seyfried confessed during an interview that she had auditioned for the role of Regina George in the comedy, while Blake Lively was on the verge of playing Karen Smith.

Now, the four original actresses will be back for the long-awaited new production, although it is not known in which roles. That's because their former characters will be played by Angourie Rice and Renee Rapp, among others. Tina Fey will not only produce the film, but will also return as Mrs. Norbury.

How and where to stream Mean Girls

Mean Girls (2004) – Available on Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

After spending her childhood in Africa, Cady must face life in a typical American high school and befriends three of the most popular and manipulative girls in the school.

Mean Girls 2 (2011) – Available on STARZ.

Jo is a 17-year-old teenager who lives with her father. On her first day at a new high school she meets Abby, an outcast girl whom she befriends. Soon, Jo and Abby team up to dethrone the mean girls.