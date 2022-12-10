Mean Girls has not only had its Broadway adaptation, but now a new movie made into a musical is coming. Here, check out everything you need to know about the production, such as its release date, cast and plot.

The original Mean Girls movie has become an icon of 2000s culture and its characters are unforgettable. Now, it's time for a new version of Regina George and her minions, who only wear pink on Wednesdays. The Broadway musical will be brought to the screen by a great cast.

Not much is known about the project yet but they have revealed who will be leading the plot and what to expect from this new production. Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, now big Hollywood stars, immortalized the story in 2004 and it has become a cult movie for many of the new generation.

Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. will direct, while Tina Fey will write and produce. The 52-year-old actress was also responsible for scripting the main feature and writing the book for the show, which was developed on New York City's most popular stages.

Who are the cast of Mean Girls the Musical?

The musical already has a cast we are quite familiar with. Angourie Rice, who we know from her work in Mare of Easttown, will play Lohan's former role as Cady. While her nemesis, Regina George, will be played by Reneé Rapp. This is not the first time that the star of The Sex Lives of College Girls will play the villain, but she already had her chance on Broadway stages.

On the other hand, Auli'i Cravalho will play Janis and Jaquel Spivey will play Damian. So far, they are the only confirmed cast members, but it is expected that in the next few weeks the complete list of actors who will be participating will be known.

When will Mean Girls the Musical premiere?

As filming has not yet begun, due to the fact that the production team is not ready, there is no exact date on which it will be released. But since it is produced by Paramount+, it is possible that it will arrive directly to the streaming platform. The original movie is also available on the service, which is currently offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

What is Mean Girls the Musical about?

Both the original story and the musical, Mean Girls centers on the life of teenager Cady Heron, who was raised in Africa and along with her scientist parents moves to the suburbs of Illinois. As she moves through her new school, she gets caught up in the dynamics of her new high school's social hierarchy and ends up joining a popular group known as The Plastics.

What are the best lines from Mean Girls?