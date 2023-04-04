The highly-anticipated live-action movie ‘Barbie’ has finally unveiled the first character posters, as well as a second teaser trailer. Among the new characters, we found Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell will be playing the vintage pair of Midge and Allan.

The highly-anticipated live-action movie ‘Barbie’ has finally unveiled the first character posters, as well as a second teaser trailer. The film, co-written and directed by Greta Gerwig, and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is filled with different versions of the titular character and her companion Ken.

Dua Lipa, as a Barbie siren, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Nicola Coughlan, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya and Sharon Rooney are all playing different versions of Barbie, with different professions.

Meanwhile, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Liu, who from the teaser will be a rival to Gosling’s Ken, are also play other versions of Ken, as well as Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans. However, Michael Cera and Emerald Fennell, while also dolls, will be two different characters: Midge and Allan. Are you not familiar with them? Check out their story.

Midge and Allan in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie

Midge and Allan are friends of Barbie and Ken, and they were created in the 60’s but they were discontinued shortly after that. Midge appeared for the first time in 1963, while Allan appeared a year later to be a “buddy” to Ken and for the “double dating possibilities,” per The Huffington Post.

After Barbie and Ken got an upgrade in 1965, the Allan doll was available for a limited time in 1966 before reappearing with a new mold in 1969. However, it was dropped after that. Meanwhile, Midge was reintroduced in the 80s, with a storyline of being married with Allan, and three children.

However, Midge story’s was revamped in 2013, reintroducing her as a best friend of Barbie's, but unmarried, without children, and with no connection to Allan. But, as Emerald Fennell's character is pregnant, we believed she will be the vintage Midge.

While the plot for the movie is still under wraps, the teaser trailer shows that Barbie, for whatever reason, will leave “Barbieland” to go to the “real world,” where she will find Will Ferrell’s toy-company CEO. Check out the teaser: