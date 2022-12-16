The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been released. Find out the new results for the Friday, December 16, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to know if you won.

This two times a week event happens on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 PM (ET). A new Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing just occurred in Florida, which means it’s time to check if anyone won the prize. Today, Friday, December 16, 2022, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers will be here.

To take part in these drawings, customers only have to select five numbers between 1-70 with another one called Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is also the option known as Megaplier that costs one extra dollar. The other feature can be Just the Jackpot Plays, but it will take three more dollars.

Something good about the Mega Millions Lottery is that each ticket costs just two dollars, so everyone can take a chance in it. The other advantage is that the jackpot rises until it is won. That makes the prize be so remarkable every time.

Friday, December 16, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 40-56-35-8-53 and the Mega Ball number was 11. The estimated jackpot was 429 million dollars. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the jackpot can take it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. The cash prize value of the Mega Millions Lottery was worth $233.6 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.