The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing results and winning numbers were released. You can check out here the results for the Friday, December 2, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to see out if you won a prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing takes place two times a week in Florida. More precisely, every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) it’s when it occurs, so now it’s time to know the new results. For today, Friday, December 2, 2022, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers will be here.

If you want to take part in it, you only have to choose five numbers between 1-70 with another one named Mega Ball in the range of 1 to 25. There is also a something known as the Megaplier that costs one extra dollar, but that one is optional. Just the Jackpot Plays appears as the other possibility for three more dollars.

Each ticket costs just two dollars so everyone can participate in it. One interesting feature about the Mega Millions Lottery is that the jackpot rises until someone wins it. That is the reason why the potential prizes are impressive.

Friday, December 2, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 52-46-21-1-36 and the Mega Ball number was 16. The estimated jackpot was 333 million dollars. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the prize can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in a 29-year period. For this Mega Millions Lottery's drawing, the cash prize value was worth $172.3 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.