The new Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have just been revealed. Check out the results for the Friday, December 23, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to see if you won a prize.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET), a new Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing happens in Florida. That means it’s time to know if there were any lucky customers this time. Today, Friday, December 23, 2022, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers were released.

In order to participate in this two times a week event you have to choose five numbers between 1-70 and another one called Mega Ball from 1 to 25. There is a feature called Megaplier for one extra dollar, but it is optional. The other possibility could be going for what is known as Just the Jackpot Plays costing three more dollars.

One of the advantages of the Mega Millions Lottery is that tickets are only two dollars. The other good thing about it is that the jackpot continues growing until someone wins it. That makes them be high every week.

Friday, December 23, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 38-21-62-32-15 and the Mega Ball number was 8. The estimated jackpot was 510 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who take the jackpot can chose to receive the prize as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. The cash prize value of today’s Mega Millions Lottery was worth $266.8 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.