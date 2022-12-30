The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been released. Find out what were the new results for the Friday, December 30, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to see if you got a prize.

A new Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing happens every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) in Florida, which means it is now time to find out if you were one of the lucky people that took home some of the multiple potential rewards of this game. Today, Friday, December 30, 2022, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers have just been revealed.

To take part in this event that occurs two times a week you need to pick five numbers from 1-70 and an extra one called Mega Ball in the range of 1 to 25. There is also one optional feature calledMegaplier that costs one extra dollar. The other idea could be choosing what is determined as Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

Something advantageous about the Mega Millions Lottery points to the price of each ticket being only two dollars. An extra good thing is that the jackpot rises until a customer takes it. That’s why the prizes are valuable every week.

Friday, December 30, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 1-3-6-44-51 and the Mega Ball number was 7. The estimated jackpot was 685 million dollars. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the jackpot could receive it as an annuity. They would be paid 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $347.8 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.