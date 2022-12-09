The results for the Mega Millions Lottery's drawing and the winning numbers have just been revealed. Find out the results for the Friday, December 9, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to check out if you won.

Every Tuesday and Friday a new Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing takes place in Florida. This two times a week event occurs at 11:00 PM (ET), so it’s time to know if you won the jackpot or any other reward. For today, Friday, December 9, 2022, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers are here.

Those who want to participate have to choose five numbers between 1-70 with one other named Mega Ball in the range of 1 to 25. There is a feature called Megaplier for one extra dollar, but it is only optional. Just the Jackpot Plays is another possibility for three more dollars.

One advantage of this game is that tickets cost two dollars in order for everyone to take part. Something worth mentioning about the Mega Millions Lottery is that the jackpot grows until someone takes it. That’s why the current prizes are so high.

Friday, December 9, 2022, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 8-19-53-61-69 and the Mega Ball number was 19. The estimated jackpot was 379 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million while the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Mega Million’s site,.

Those who take the prize have the option to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. This time the cash prize value of the Mega Millions Lottery was worth $202.6 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.