The new Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been revealed. Find out what were the results for Friday, February 10, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to see if you could take the jackpot or any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday. The whole event occurs in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means it’s time to review the new results. Today, Friday, February 10, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers were released.

Participating in this game is quite simple since players just have to choose five numbers from 1 to 70 along with an extra one known as Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is a feature called Megaplier that costs one more dollar. The other optional thing is Just the Jackpot Plays for three extra dollars.

One advantage goes to the low price of the tickets because they are two dollars each. Something else to note is the jackpot grows until a customer wins it. With this characteristic the prizes are usually very high for those who win.

Friday, February 10, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 20-29-30-52-58 and the Mega Ball number was 19. The estimated jackpot was 50 million dollars. The odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest one are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who take the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $26.4 million. Although that is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.