The Mega Millions Lottery had a drawing today with new results being determined. Check out what were those winning numbers for Friday, February 17, 2023, to know if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings occur on Tuesdays and Fridays. This game happens in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so now you will be able to see the new winning numbers for Friday, February 17, 2023. Today the results are already here.

To be a part of this event customers only need to pick five numbers in the range of 1-70 with an extra one called Mega Ball going from 1 to 25. There is also an optional feature known as Megaplier for one more dollar. The other addition could be Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three extra dollars.

The main advantage of this is in the low price of the tickets since they are just two dollars each. One other thing about it is the jackpot continues increasing until a player takes it. Being able to play in 45 US States makes it even more attractive.

Friday, February 17, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 57-38-33-70-2 and the Mega Ball number was 13. The estimated jackpot was 84 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest one are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who win the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $44 million. Although that is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.