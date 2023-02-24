The new Mega Millions Lottery drawing have finished, so the winning numbers were updated. Check out what were those results for Friday, February 24, 2023, to see if you were able to hit the jackpot or win any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday. This event occurs twice a week in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means new results are available. So now you will be able to know what the winning numbers were for today, Friday, February 24, 2023.

In order to participate in this game players just have to select five numbers in the range of 1-70 along with an extra one known as Mega Ball that goes from 1 to 25. There is an optional feature called Megaplier that costs one dollar more. The other addition you might prefer is Just the Jackpot Plays for three extra dollars.

The main advantage is how low the price of the tickets is since they are only two dollars each. The other thing to point out is that the jackpot grows until someone wins it. Something else that makes it popular is being able to play from 45 different US States.

Friday, February 24, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 22-49-2-65-67 and the Mega Ball number was 7. The estimated jackpot was 126 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who win the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $63.9 million. Although that is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.