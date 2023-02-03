The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have just been released. Check out what are the new results for Friday, February 3, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to know if you won jackpot or any other prize.

Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings occur on Tuesdays and Fridays in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so now you will be able to see the new results to find out if you got a prize. Today, Friday, February 3, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers were revealed.

Taking part in this event is easy because customers only have to select five numbers in the range of 1-70 and an extra one called Mega Ball from 1 to 25. There is something optional known as Megaplier for one extra dollar. Another possibility is Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three more dollars.

An advantage of this game is in the ticket prices since they are just two dollars each. One thing to highlight is the jackpot rises until a player takes it. With this characteristic the prizes are usually very high for those participating.

Friday, February 3, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 50-1-4-54-59 and the Mega Ball number was 17. The estimated jackpot was 20 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who win the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $10.5 million. Although that is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.