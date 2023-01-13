The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have already been revealed. Find out what were the results of Friday, January 13, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to set if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

A new Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing happens every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET), which means it’s time to check if you were able to get any of the rewards on this occasion. Today, Friday, January 13, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers have been released.

If you want to participate in this game you only have to select five numbers from 1 to 70 and an another one called Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is an optional feature known as Megaplier that costs one extra dollar. The other idea could be Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

Although the advantage that has the Mega Millions’ Lottery is tickets costs two dollars each. The other feature to highlight is the jackpot growing until somebody takes it. That’s why the prizes are high every time.

Friday, January 13, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 61-30-45-46-43 and the Mega Ball number was 14. The estimated jackpot was 1.35 billion dollars. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those who take the jackpot could receive it as an annuity. They would be paid 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $707.9 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.