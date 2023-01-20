The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have just been released. Check out what were the results for Friday, January 20, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to know if you could win the jackpot or at least another prize.

Each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) a Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing takes place in Florida, so now it’s time to find out what were the results. You will be able to see if you won a prize up next. Today, Friday, January 20, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers were revealed.

In case you want to know how to take part in it the requirements are quite simple so everyone can play. You would have to pick five numbers from 1 to 70 along with an extra one called Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is also an option known as Megaplier that costs one more dollar. Just the Jackpot Plays by adding three dollars can be another variable.

The main beneficial part of this event is the low price since every ticket is worth only two dollars. Also, the jackpot rises until a customer wins it. This way makes the prizes be attractive every time you participate.

Friday, January 20, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 66-29-31-64-20 and the Mega Ball number was 17. The estimated jackpot was 20 million dollars. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the jackpot may opt to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $10.6 million. Although that is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.