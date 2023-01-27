The new Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been revealed. Find out what were the results for Friday, January 27, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to see if you were able to the jackpot or any other prize.

A new Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing happens every Tuesday and Friday in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means it’s time to check out the results. You will now be able to see if you won a prize. Today, Friday, January 27, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers were released.

Being part of this game is very simple since you just have to pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and an extra one known as Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is something called Megaplier that costs one more dollar, but it’s optional. The other possibility available with three extra dollars is Just the Jackpot Plays.

One advantage is how low the prices are because each ticket is worth only two dollars. something else to highlight is the jackpot grows until a player wins it. With this characteristic the prizes are usually very high for the customers.

Friday, January 27, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 46-4-47-43-61 and the Mega Ball number was 22. The estimated jackpot was 20 million dollars. The odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the big prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who take the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $10.5 million. Although that is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.