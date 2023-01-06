The new Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been released. Check out what were the results of the Friday, January 6, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to find out if you got the jackpot or any other prize.

A Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing happens each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) in Florida, so that means now it’s time to see if you were able to win some of the potential rewards of this event. Today, Friday, January 6, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers have been revealed.

To take part in this two times a week game you have to pick five numbers from 1-70 and an extra one called Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is also one optional feature known as Megaplier that costs one extra dollar. The other alternate could be going for what is called Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

One advantage of the Mega Millions’ Lottery is the price it takes to play since tickets are just two dollars. But the other extra characteristic is that the jackpot rises until somebody wins it. That’s why the prizes are high every time.

Friday, January 6, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 3-20-46-59-63 and the Mega Ball number was 13. The estimated jackpot was 940 million dollars. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those who take the jackpot could receive it as an annuity. They would be paid 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $483.5 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.