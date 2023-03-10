The new Mega Millions Lottery drawing left another batch of results to be published. Check out what were the winning numbers for Friday, March 10, 2023, to find out if you won the jackpot or any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday. This two times a week game occurs in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), which means the new results have been released. You can now see what the winning numbers were for today, Friday, March 10, 2023.

Taking part in this event is very simple since players just have to choose five numbers from 1-70 along with an extra one known as Mega Ball in the range of 1 to 25. There is an optional feature called Megaplier that costs one dollar more. The other possibility is Just the Jackpot Plays by adding three dollars.

The main benefit could be on the price of the tickets because they are only two dollars each. Another thing to point out is that the jackpot grows until a customer wins it. One factor that gives even more popularity is that almost anyone can play for being available in 45 US States.

Friday, March 10, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 60-9-20-59-63 and the Mega Ball number was 5. The estimated jackpot was 203 million dollars. The odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest one are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who take the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $107.1 million. Although it is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.