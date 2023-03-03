The Mega Millions Lottery concluded a new drawing with a fresh set of winning numbers to be released. Find out what were the results for Friday, March 3, 2023, to know if you hit the jackpot or got any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings occur on Tuesdays and Fridays in Florida. This two times a week event happens at 11:00 PM (ET), so new results were just published. Now you will be able to check out the winning numbers for today, Friday, March 3, 2023.

Participating in it is easy because customers only need to pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and another one called Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is a feature known as Megaplier for one extra dollar. The other option is Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three more dollars.

The main advantage of this game is the price of the tickets since they are just two dollars each. Something else to highlight is that the jackpot rises until a player takes it. One thing that adds more popularity is that almost everyone can play being available in 45 US States.

Friday, March 3, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 39-8-67-36-25 and the Mega Ball number was 11. The estimated jackpot was 167 million dollars. The odds of getting any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest one are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who win the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $84.5 million. Although that is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.