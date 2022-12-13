The winning numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery's Drawing for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 have been drawn. Find out the lottery results right here. It is worth for an estimated $400 million.

It's time to find out if you have won tonight's $400-million Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Today, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results are set. Check if you have won the millionaire prize right below.

Mega Millions tickets are 2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Same in the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the player wants do the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollar per play. And 3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had two $1-million winners. So, the prize has increased by $21 million. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Golden Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, December 12, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 48-58-14-68-22 and the Golden Megaball number is 6. The MegaPlier is 2. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the $400-million prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For this drawing, the cash prize value is an estimated $216.2 Million.