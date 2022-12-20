Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set. Find out the results for the Tuesday, December 20, 2022 drawing. Tonight's prize is an estimated $465 million.

It's time to find out if you have the winning ticket for tonight's $465 million Mega Millions' prize. Mega Millions drawings are played 2 times a week. Each of them take places on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET). Tonight, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Mega Millions' drawing results are set. Check if you have the winning numbers for the Mega Millions' drawing right below.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Same in the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the player wants do the Megaplier, it costs 1 extra dollar per play. And 3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions' prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had one $1-million winner and 18 people won $10,000. So, the prize has increased by $21 million. To play, a customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Golden Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 3-33-36-52-4 and the Golden Mega Ball number is 17. The MegaPlier number is 4. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For this drawing, the cash prize value is an estimated $250.4 Million.