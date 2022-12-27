Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Find out here if you have the winning ticket for tonight's Mega Millions' prize worth $565 million.

Mega Millions Lottery's tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Same in the District of Columbia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. The customer has the option to play the drawing for the MegaPlier, it cost an extra $1, and $3 extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions' prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Friday's Mega Millions drawing had two winners who took home $1 million and 27 people won $10,000. So, the prize has increased by $55 million for tonight Tuesday Mega Millions drawing. A customer must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 with an extra Golden Mega Ball number from 1 to 25 to play with a ticket.

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 9-13-36-59-61 and the Golden MegaBall number is 11. The MegaPlier number is 2. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the Mega Millons' prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. For tonight's drawing, the cash prize value is an estimated $293.6 million.