Mega Millions Lottery drawing results and winning numbers are set for tonight. Find out here if you have won the Tuesday, December 6, 2022 lottery drawing that is worth an estimate $354 million-dollars.

Tonight’s winning numbers for the $354-million-dollar Mega Millions Lottery’s prize have been revealed. Each Mega Millions Lottery drawing takes place two times a week. So, each Tuesday, and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) there are new winning numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery's Drawing. Check out here if you have the ticket with the winning numbers for the Mega Millions Lottery drawing on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 dollars per play. Tickets are sold in 45 U.S. states, including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, California. Also in the District of Columbia, as well as in the U.S. Virgin Islands. If the customer wants play the Megaplier, it costs $1 dollar extra per play. And $3 dollars extra for the Just the Jackpot Plays, only available in certain jurisdictions.

The Mega Millions prize stops growing until somebody claims it. Last Mega Millions drawing had 22 people won $10,000. So, the prize has increased by an estimated amount of $21 million dollars. Players must select 5 numbers from 1 to 70 adding an extra Mega Ball number from 1 to 25.

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 Mega Millions Lottery Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions winning numbers are: 15-16-19-28-47 and the Golden Mega Ball number is 13. Tonight's MegaPlier is 3. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the prize are 1 in 292.2 million. Did you win the prize?

Players who end up winning the jackpot may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 installment payments over 29 years or paid in full. However, both are tied prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. Tonight's cash prize value is worth an estimate $186.9 million dollars.