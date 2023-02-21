The Mega Millions Lottery had a new drawing with a lot of potential lucky customers getting either the jackpot or any other prize. Check out the winning numbers for Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to see if you were one of them.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings occur each Tuesday and Friday in Florida. This two times a week event takes place at 11:00 PM (ET), which means new results have been published. Today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the winning numbers are right here.

Participating is very simple for those who are interested since you just need to select five numbers in the range of 1 to 70 along with an extra one called Mega Ball that goes from 1-25. There is an optional feature known as Megaplier that costs one added dollar. Another thing available is Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

The most advantageous characteristic about this game is how low the ticket price is being at only two dollars. It also has remarkable prizes because the jackpot continues growing until a player wins it. Almost everyone can play considering it is allowed in over 45 US States.

Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 36-63-30-15-2 and the Mega Ball number was 24. The estimated jackpot was 104 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any other prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who take the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $53.1 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.