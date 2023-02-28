The Mega Millions Lottery drawing took place tonight with new players potentially hitting the jackpot or taking any other prize. Check out the winning numbers for Tuesday, February 28, 2023, to find out if you were one of them.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday in Florida. This game that occurs two times a week is scheduled at 11:00 PM (ET), so new results are already available. Today, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, the winning numbers have been revealed.

Taking part in it is very easy because customers only have to pick five numbers from 1-70 and an extra one known as Mega Ball in the range of 1 to 25. There is a feature called Megaplier for one more dollar. Another option is Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three extra dollars.

The best advantage about this event is how low the ticket prices are being at just two dollars each. It also has high prizes because the jackpot rises until someone is able to take it. On top of those distinctive things, almost everyone can play since it is allowed in over 45 US States.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 59-52-40-14-16 and the Mega Ball number was 13. The estimated jackpot was 145 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of getting any other prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those who win the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $74.3 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.