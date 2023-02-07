The new Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been revealed. Check out what were the results for Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to find out if you won the jackpot any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing is an event that happens two times a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. It’ in Florida at 11:00 PM (ET), so the results have been released. Today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers will be here.

In order to participate players only have to pick five numbers from 1-70 and an extra one known as Mega Ball in the range of 1 to 25. There is an optional thing called Megaplier for one more dollar. Something else to know is the feature Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three extra dollars.

The most important information about the Mega Millions Lottery is how low the tickets price is because they cost just two dollars. This game usually has remarkable prizes since the jackpot rises until someone takes it. One other advantage is that it can be played in over 45 US States.

Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 9-15-57-55-46 and the Mega Ball number was 4. The estimated jackpot was 31 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest one are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those who win the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $16.6 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.