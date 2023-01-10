The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been released. Check out what were the new results for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to find out know if you won any prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing is takes place two times a week every Tuesday and Friday. It’s at 11:00 PM (ET) in Florida, so it’s time to find out if you were a lucky player that got the jackpot or any other relevant prize. Today, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers have been revealed.

Participating is easy since you only have to pick five numbers from 1-70 and an extra one known as Mega Ball in the range 1-25. There is an extra feature called Megaplier for one more dollar. The other option is to choose the Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three dollars more.

Something that should go in favor of the Mega Millions Lottery is the low price of playing in it given the tickets are two dollars each. One bonus beneficial thing is that the jackpot rises until someone is able to take it. That’s why the prizes are constantly improving each week.

Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 15-13-7-18-14 and the Mega Ball number was 9. The estimated jackpot was 1.1 billion dollars. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who win the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would be paid 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $568.7 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.