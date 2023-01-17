The new Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been revealed. Check out what were the results for Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to see if you got the big prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing occurs two times a week. It’s on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 PM (ET) in Florida when they happen, which means there may be new winners of the jackpot or any other prize. Today, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers will be here.

If you want to know how to participate, you will realize it’s very simple. You will just have to take five numbers from 1 to 70 along with an extra one called Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is an extra feature called Megaplier that costs one more dollar. The other feature is something known as the Just the Jackpot Plays that’s worth three dollars more.

One important piece of information about the Mega Millions Lottery is that tickets are two dollars each. The extra benefit is that the jackpot grows until someone wins it. That’s reason why the prizes are elevated all the time.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 39-2-24-12-18 and the Mega Ball number was 18. The estimated jackpot was 20 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who get the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would be paid 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $10.7 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.