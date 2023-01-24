The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been released. Check out what are the new results for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to see if you won the big prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing happens two times a week each Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) in Florida. Now it’s time to find out if there are any lucky customers that took the jackpot or any other prize. Today, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers are here.

Participating is quite simple for those who are interested in it. People will only need to pick five numbers from 1-70 and an extra one known as Mega Ball in the range of 1 to 25. There is an extra feature called Megaplier for one more dollar, but that’s only optional. The other variable could be something called Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three dollars more.

Although the most important information about the Mega Millions Lottery is that tickets are just two dollars. An extra benefit is that the jackpot rises until a player takes it. Precisely that is why the prizes are usually remarkable.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 62-33-50-41-47 and the Mega Ball number was 20. The estimated jackpot was 31 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Those who win the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would be receiving 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $16.5 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.