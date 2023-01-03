The new Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have been revealed. Check out here what were the results for the Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to know if you got a prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing is an event that happens two times a week each Tuesday and Friday. It’s at 11:00 PM (ET) in Florida, so now you will be able to find out if you were in the list of customers that won the jackpot or any other prize. Today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers have been released.

In order to participate players just have to select five numbers from 1-70 and an extra one called Mega Ball in the range of 1-25. There is also feature called Megaplier that costs one extra dollar, although it is only optional. The other possibility is something known as Just the Jackpot Plays for three more dollars.

One of the advantages of the Mega Millions Lottery is the price of the tickets since they are only two dollars. An extra perk is that the jackpot continues growing until someone wins it. That’s what makes the prizes remarkable every week.

Tuesday, January 3, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 25-29-33-41-44 and the Mega Ball number was 18. The estimated jackpot was 785 million dollars. The odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to the Mega Million’s site.

Those who take the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would be paid 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $395 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.