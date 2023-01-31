The Mega Millions Lottery's drawing winning numbers have just been published. Check out what were the new results for Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's drawing to find out if you were able to win any of the prizes.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawing occurs two times a week. Every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM (ET) in Florida new results are revealed with players potentially getting big prizes. Today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the Mega Millions’ winning numbers are already here.

To participate you will need to select five numbers in the range of 1 to 70 along with an extra one called Mega Ball from 1-25. There is also an optional feature called Megaplier for one extra dollar. Another thing to know is Just the Jackpot Plays that costs three added dollars.

But the most important information about the Mega Millions Lottery is the low price of the tickets since they are two dollars each. In this game the jackpot grows until a player wins it. That’s why the prizes are usually remarkable.

Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 9-18-39-29-7 and the Mega Ball number was 13. The estimated jackpot was 31 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning of them are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the jackpot can opt to receive it as an annuity. They would get 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $16.5 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.