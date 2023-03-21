A Mega Millions Lottery drawing took place tonight with new results being available. Check out the winning numbers for Tuesday, March 21, 2023, to know if you hit the jackpot or any other prize.

The Mega Millions Lottery’s drawings happen every Tuesday and Friday. This game hosted in Florida is scheduled at 11:00 PM (ET), so new results have been released. Today, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the winning numbers will be here.

In order to participate in this two times a week event customers only need to select five numbers in the range of 1-70 and an extra one called Mega Ball from 1-25. There is an option known as Megaplier that costs one extra dollar. The other feature is Just the Jackpot Plays that’s worth three more dollars.

The main advantage is that each ticket costs just two dollars. It also has meaningful prizes because the jackpot rises until someone takes it. Another benefit is that it’s allowed in over 45 US States.

Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Mega Millions Lottery's Results and Winning Numbers

Tonight’s Mega Millions' winning numbers were: 21-40-25-1-27 and the Mega Ball number was 11. The estimated jackpot was 272 million. According to the Mega Million’s site, the odds of winning the biggest prize are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of getting any other prize are 1 in 24.9.

Those who win the jackpot can choose to receive it as an annuity. They would be getting 30 installments in 29 years. For today’s Mega Millions Lottery, the cash prize value was worth $146.5 million. That is subject to modifications depending on which federal or regional taxes apply.